The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 222 new cases of COVID-19 in its Friday release, which consisted of tests from the past four days.
Among the most recently positive patients is a 20-day-old girl.
A 77-year-old male and an 87-year-old male have died after having tested positive, moving the COVID-positive death toll to 85 in the county.
The Boyd County Detention Center reported 16 new cases.
Of the 222 newest cases, three patients are hospitalized — a 71-year-old female and two males, ages 51 and 61.
There have been 6,219 cases involving Boyd County residents, including at least 3,765 recoveries.
The Carter County Health Department listed 50 more cases on Thursday, pushing its tally to 3,209. Six of the 50 are fully vaccinated. There have been 2,756 recoveries and 42 COVID-positive deaths involving county residents.
Over the last week, Carter County has reported 252 cases — 20 are fully vaccinated. Of those 20, none are hospitalized.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department announced 70 new cases (Aug. 24-26), eight involving fully vaccinated patients. Two females, ages 74 and 85, are hospitalized. There have been 1,781 cases in Lawrence County, including 1,643 recoveries and 32 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department had not issued a report as of 5:30 p.m. Friday.