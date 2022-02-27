The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 221 new cases of COVID-19 from Feb. 19-25. That’s an average of 31.6 cases a day, down significantly from past weeks.
Still, the health department reported two COVID-positive deaths — a 65-year-old male and a 58-year-old female died after having tested positive, bringing the COVID-positive death county to 152 involving Boyd County residents.
There have been a total of 16,039 cases involving Boyd Countians, including 1,570 in February.
Carter County’s health department last posted on Thursday, Feb. 24, when there were 28 new cases involving Carter County residents. It recorded 21 new cases on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department posted 140 new cases from Feb. 15-21. It also announced the county’s 63rd COVID-positive death.
The Greenup County Health Department had not issued a weekly report as of Sunday afternoon.