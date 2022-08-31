UK Ambassador

LEXINGTON The Office of Undergraduate Research (OUR) at the University of Kentucky is honored to announce that 22 outstanding undergraduates have been selected for the 2022-23 Undergraduate Research Ambassador program.

The program’s mission is to increase awareness and create opportunities for students to actively engage in research and creative scholarship. Ambassadors must demonstrate academic excellence, leadership potential and be involved in mentored research. This year’s Ambassadors represent six colleges, 15 disciplines and 18 research areas.

The student leaders’ goal is to make undergraduate research more accessible. Ambassadors promote undergraduate research involvement and opportunities through student outreach and program events, such as tabling, information sessions, student workshops, speaking engagements, class and student organization presentations, and OUR-sponsored events including the 5-Minute Fast Track Competition and Showcase of Undergraduate Scholars.

The 2022-23 Undergraduate Research Ambassadors include:

Patrick Bidros, Honors biology major from Lexington, College of Arts and Sciences

Kayli Bolton, Honors biology major from Corbin, Kentucky, College of Arts and Sciences

Kaitlyn Brock, Honors neuroscience and psychology major from Lexington, College of Arts and Sciences

Michael Buoncristiani, biology major from Monticello, Kentucky, College of Arts and Sciences

McKenna Clinch, chemical engineering from Lexington, College of Engineering

Trey Coburn, Honors biology major from Ashland, Kentucky, College of Arts and Sciences

Riley Droppleman, Honors biology major fom Madison, Alabama, College of Arts and Sciences

Sarah Fields, agricultural and medical biotechnology major from Lexington, College of Agriculture, Food and Environment

Kenan Andre Flores, Honors chemistry major from Lexington, College of Arts and Sciences

Meghana Gazula, Honors agricultural and medical biotechnology major from India, College of Agriculture, Food and Environment

Christine Haddad, Honors biology major from Danville, Kentucky, College of Arts and Sciences

Danica Hak, interior design and dance major from Bowling Green, Kentucky, College of Design and College of Fine Arts

Emily Keaton, Honors sociology, philosophy, neuroscience and English major from Pikeville, Kentucky, College of Arts and Sciences

Caleb Kennedy, Honors biosystems engineering major from Hartford, Kentucky, College of Engineering

Madeline O’Daniel, Honors agricultural and medical biotechnology major from Versailles, Kentucky, College of Agriculture, Food and Environment

Boston Oliver, social work and psychology major from Redford, Michigan, College of Social Work

Deep Patel, biology major from Yosemite, Kentucky, College of Arts and Sciences

Steven Poore, electrical engineering major from Middlesboro, Kentucky, College of Engineering

Gretchen Ruschman, Honors agricultural and medical biotechnology major from Lexington, College of Agriculture, Food and Environment

Diksha Satish, Honors biology and mathematics major from Frankfort, Kentucky, College of Arts and Sciences

Sairakshitha Yalla, mathematics and biology major from Lexington, College of Arts and Sciences

Gabija Ziemyte, physics and mathematics major from Owensboro, Kentucky, College of Arts and Sciences

The Research Ambassadors are available by request for class and organization presentations, college and university research events, and campus outreach efforts. Requests must be submitted two to three weeks in advance and approved by UK Office of Undergraduate Research staff. If you would like to request a Research Ambassador presentation, submit a request form.

To learn more about the Office of Undergraduate Research, visit https://our.uky.edu.

