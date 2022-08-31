LEXINGTON The Office of Undergraduate Research (OUR) at the University of Kentucky is honored to announce that 22 outstanding undergraduates have been selected for the 2022-23 Undergraduate Research Ambassador program.
The program’s mission is to increase awareness and create opportunities for students to actively engage in research and creative scholarship. Ambassadors must demonstrate academic excellence, leadership potential and be involved in mentored research. This year’s Ambassadors represent six colleges, 15 disciplines and 18 research areas.
The student leaders’ goal is to make undergraduate research more accessible. Ambassadors promote undergraduate research involvement and opportunities through student outreach and program events, such as tabling, information sessions, student workshops, speaking engagements, class and student organization presentations, and OUR-sponsored events including the 5-Minute Fast Track Competition and Showcase of Undergraduate Scholars.
The 2022-23 Undergraduate Research Ambassadors include:
• Patrick Bidros, Honors biology major from Lexington, College of Arts and Sciences
• Kayli Bolton, Honors biology major from Corbin, Kentucky, College of Arts and Sciences
• Kaitlyn Brock, Honors neuroscience and psychology major from Lexington, College of Arts and Sciences
• Michael Buoncristiani, biology major from Monticello, Kentucky, College of Arts and Sciences
• McKenna Clinch, chemical engineering from Lexington, College of Engineering
• Trey Coburn, Honors biology major from Ashland, Kentucky, College of Arts and Sciences
• Riley Droppleman, Honors biology major fom Madison, Alabama, College of Arts and Sciences
• Sarah Fields, agricultural and medical biotechnology major from Lexington, College of Agriculture, Food and Environment
• Kenan Andre Flores, Honors chemistry major from Lexington, College of Arts and Sciences
• Meghana Gazula, Honors agricultural and medical biotechnology major from India, College of Agriculture, Food and Environment
• Christine Haddad, Honors biology major from Danville, Kentucky, College of Arts and Sciences
• Danica Hak, interior design and dance major from Bowling Green, Kentucky, College of Design and College of Fine Arts
• Emily Keaton, Honors sociology, philosophy, neuroscience and English major from Pikeville, Kentucky, College of Arts and Sciences
• Caleb Kennedy, Honors biosystems engineering major from Hartford, Kentucky, College of Engineering
• Madeline O’Daniel, Honors agricultural and medical biotechnology major from Versailles, Kentucky, College of Agriculture, Food and Environment
• Boston Oliver, social work and psychology major from Redford, Michigan, College of Social Work
• Deep Patel, biology major from Yosemite, Kentucky, College of Arts and Sciences
• Steven Poore, electrical engineering major from Middlesboro, Kentucky, College of Engineering
• Gretchen Ruschman, Honors agricultural and medical biotechnology major from Lexington, College of Agriculture, Food and Environment
• Diksha Satish, Honors biology and mathematics major from Frankfort, Kentucky, College of Arts and Sciences
• Sairakshitha Yalla, mathematics and biology major from Lexington, College of Arts and Sciences
• Gabija Ziemyte, physics and mathematics major from Owensboro, Kentucky, College of Arts and Sciences
The Research Ambassadors are available by request for class and organization presentations, college and university research events, and campus outreach efforts. Requests must be submitted two to three weeks in advance and approved by UK Office of Undergraduate Research staff. If you would like to request a Research Ambassador presentation, submit a request form.
To learn more about the Office of Undergraduate Research, visit https://our.uky.edu.