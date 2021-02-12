The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 17 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and just four on Friday.
While new coronavirus cases have following on the “right” trend for a few weeks, Friday’s case total could be chalked up to fewer patients being tested because of inclement weather conditions.
The four patients listed on Friday’s report are two 22-year-olds (one male, one female), a 36-year-old female and a 58-year-old male.
There have been 4,424 total cases involving Boyd County residents, including 2,734 recoveries and 61 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department reported eight more cases on Thursday, pushing the tally to 3,276.
Carter County’s health department reported 10 new cases on Thursday. The total stands at 1,897.