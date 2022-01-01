The Greenup County Health Department announced 215 new cases of COVID-19 in its latest release, which includes cases from Dec. 23-29.
Of those 215, 72 patients are fully vaccinated. The health department also reported 188 new recoveries and zero additional COVID-positive deaths.
The age range of new cases is 6 months to 90 years.
There have been 7,872 cases involving Greenup County residents, including 7,441 recoveries and 97 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department reported 28 new cases on Dec. 29, 49 on Dec. 30 and 36 on New Year’s Eve.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department last issued a release on Dec. 27, when it reported 31 new cases from Dec. 21-27. One involved hospitalization. There have been 3,176 cases in Lawrence County, including 3,083 recoveries and 53 COVID-positive deaths.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department’s most recent release was Monday, Dec. 27, when it reported 241 new cases from Dec. 21-27 and the 121st and 122nd COVID-positive deaths involving Boyd County residents.