The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional recoveries on Wednesday afternoon.
The health department also issued a statement regarding contact tracing connected to a recent event:
“If you attended the Tri-State Revival of Hope held October 16-18, 2020, at the House of Grace and the Riverfront, you may be a contact to positive COVID-19 cases connected to the event. You should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and testing is recommended for those having close contact with positive cases or if symptoms develop.”
Of the new patients in Boyd County, one — a 67-year-old female — is hospitalized. The rest are in respective home isolation. The cases involve 10 females, ages 15, 24, 38, 68, 20, 15, 67, 44 and 38, and 10 males, ages 13, 56, 9, 4, 25, 14, 77, 40, 44 and 36.
In all, Boyd County’s health department has announced 726 cases, including 514 recoveries, and 24 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department listed two more deaths on its report, bringing the total COVID-positive deaths to 13 in the county. An 82-year-old male and a 71-year-old female have died after having tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
There are nine new cases in Greenup County, pushing the tally to 647 — 512 have recovered. There are 122 active cases in the county.
Greenup County’s most recent patients are seven females, ages 37, 86, 30, 54, 35, 18 and 26, and two males, ages 38 and 55. There is one new case at Morning Pointe, which has reported nine total cases (six residents, three employees).
Carter County’s health department announced 14 additional cases on Tuesday night “over the last two days,” moving the county’s total to 355, 77 of which are active cases.