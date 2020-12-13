While the new-case total for Sunday was relatively low, the Greenup County Health Department announced its 20th COVID-positive death.
A 69-year-old male has died after having tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department’s case count is at 1,901 after announcing 17 new cases on Sunday. Ten females, from ages 24 to 94, and seven males, ages 15 to 72, tested positive.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, all of the home-isolation variety.
None of the new cases are connected to the Boyd County Detention Center or Ashland FCI.
Sixteen males, from ages 2 to 73, and 12 females, ages 2 to 80, tested positive most recently, bringing the county’s tally to 2,558. There have been 1,237 recoveries and 34 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department reported 28 new cases on Saturday, moving the county’s count to 1,037. It had not issued a report as of 7 p.m. Sunday.