ASHLAND At last week’s Ashland City Commission meeting, both city officials and members of the non-profit community gave a sort of year in review for 2022, listing accomplishments and metrics.
City Manager Mike Graese went through the key stats for each city department contained in the newly released City of Ashland 2022 Accomplishments report — the entirety of the 25-page report can be found on the city’s website at ashlandky.gov.
Brandy Clark gave a report on behalf of Visit AKY to discuss the progress in tourism and marketing activities. Anne Perkins, director of Safe Harbor (and also the mayor’s mom), delivered an update on what the domestic violence shelter has been up to, while Mike Maynard, of the Hillcrest Bruce Mission, gave an update on that organization’s fight against poverty.
Both Safe Harbor and the Hillcrest Bruce Mission receive Community Block Grant Funds, which are federal dollars passed through the city.
Here’s some highlights from each organization’s reports:
City of Ashland
The city of Ashland saw its fair share of action over 2022, according to Graese.
First responders under the city, which constitutes the fire department and the police department, saw a combined total of 26,000 responses. Ashland Fire responded to 120 fires, while Ashland Police affected nearly 1,300 arrests.
Both agencies contributed manpower to counties in southeast Kentucky, with the police department sending officers to assist agencies in Floyd County in the wake of a shootout that took the lives of three officers, while Ashland Fire sent crews to help with the flood rescue efforts.
The Community and Economic Development Department saw a whirlwind year with the demolition of 66 blighted properties, the return of Repair Affair and the spending of $315,263 in CDBG funds.
The department also helped facilitate the business incentives for the move of the Big Sandy Superstore offices to downtown Ashland.
The Engineering Department oversaw the replacement of 4,800 linear feet of waterlines on Belmont Street, the almost near completion of the water treatment plant SCADA system and the tear down of the old Ashland Oil Building.
Over in utilities, a total of 6,110 feet of waterlines were replaced, with 232 main leaks repaired and seven generators delivered for pump stations as backups. Nearly 5,300 feet of sewer mains were replaced and 36 repairs were performed — a total of 11,903 linear feet of sewer lines were inspected via camera truck.
At the water treatment plant, 3.4 billion gallons of drinking water were treated, while the sewer treatment plant treated 1.8 billion gallons of waste water. Both plants did so without any violations.
Over in solid waste, workers served 7,900 customers all without any worker’s comp claims for the second year in a row. The streets department swept 4,221 miles of roadway and replaced 1,120 signs, while central garage performed 2,001 repair orders.
The Parks Department saw a wild year, with the completion of the sensory garden, the new fence and dugout roofs at Oliverio Park, completion of the all-inclusive playground and the new pickle ball courts and new pond fountains.
Special events at city parks included the drive-through trick or treat, the Winter Wonderland of Lights, Willie Nelson playing on the Ashland Riverfront, the Zach Bryan concert, the docking of the LST 325 Memorial Ship, the Fox Fire Music and Arts Festival and the Summer Movie Series.
Of course, none of this could happen without the accountants in finance and the lawyers in legal.
The finance department converted over its property tax system and expanded paperless utility billing, while legal department drafted 196 ordinances, 33 resolutions and 16 municipal orders.
Safe Harbor
Anne Perkins said over the last 25 years, Safe Harbor has invested $6.5 million into renovations at the old tuberculosis ward, turning it into a 60-bed facility.
While her organization serves the FIVCO Development Area (Boyd, Carter, Elliot, Greenup and Lawrence), most clients come from Boyd County. She said CDBG funds “have been instrumental in repairs and utility costs.”
On average, there’s approximately 150 women, children and men receiving services from Safe Harbor on any given day, Perkins said. Over the last 40 years, 10,000 have been housed.
While Perkins thanked the city’s police and fire department, she said additional bus services are needed to get clients to appointments and to handle other business.
She said 25 clients are currently in work placement programs through Safe Harbor.
“Self-sufficiency is ultimately our goal,” Perkins said.
Visit AKY
Brandy Clark, executive director of Visit AKY, said her organization’s reach took off like a rocket in 2022, with more than 5.5 million impressions on social media.
The Visit AKY website, which serves as a bulletin board for all community events and attractions, saw a surge in visits after undergoing a much-needed revamp. In 2022, it saw 80,000 visits, compared to the 20,000 it received over the course of 13 years.
According to Clark, folks looking at the page hail from Kentucky, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., Indiana and Michigan.
Clark said new events in 2022 included Latin Night and Taco Week, along with a return of Burger Week.
The goal for Visit AKY this year is to have 1,000 activities and events in the city, including food truck Fridays.
While Clark reminded the commission the Gravy Bowl was coming up on Feb. 10, she said there will be a Coffee and Tea Week in Ashland come March.
Hillcrest Bruce Mission
Mike Maynard, the director of the Hillcrest Bruce Mission, said the city’s support through CDBG funds has been instrumental in the organization’s push to assist 1,154 low-income folks.
Almost 200 individuals contributed to the mission, along with 57 businesses and six grant organizations.
Through the mission, 2,348 boxes of food were delivered to senior citizens and housebound folks, 352 families were served for Thanksgiving and 413 children and 154 seniors were assisted with gifts for Christmas.
Maynard said the key to ending poverty is to give folks the tools they need to be successful. Part of that success is handling money wisely — Maynard said they partnered with Member’s Choice Bank to teach financial literacy classes.
Nearly 50 got involved in the work and education program offered through the mission last year, with nine starting college and 32 securing employment, Maynard said.
“It’s not a lack of desire or morale, they just don’t know what they don’t know,” Maynard said. “We’re trying to provide them the tools they need to be successful.”