According to a press release from Visit AKY, Boyd County’s tourism in 2022 surged, propelling the creation of 1,109 jobs, $32.1 million in labor income and a total of $155.21 million in direct visitor spending.
This achievement culminated in a 32.4% increase in visitor spending since pre-pandemic numbers recorded in 2019, and $12.1 million in state and local tax generation, according to the release.
At the end of 2020, both the City of Ashland and Boyd County Government placed a concerted effort behind marketing the area as a premier tourist destination in eastern Kentucky. Outdoor adventure park Rush Off-Road helped Boyd County experience success tourism despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The year 2021 became a turning point, stated the release, with the reemergence of the Paramount Arts Center, Rush Off-Road, The Highlands Museum & Discovery Center, The Ashland Town Center and the opening of Camp Landing Entertainment District.
Fueled by growth, additional attractions have come to Boyd County in 2023, including Sandy’s Racing and Gaming (opening this fall), Oasis Point RV Resort and Adventure Lake, as well as multiple new restaurants and retail developments.
“Over the past two and a half years I have watched Ashland transform into a thriving community, where local businesses flourish, and a deep sense of community pride permeates”, said Brandy Clark, Executive Director of Visit Ashland. “It’s only natural that if residents don’t embrace their own hometown and extend an invitation to their out-of-town families, it’s understandable that outsiders might hesitate to explore our area, too. Visit Ashland’s current mission revolves around inspiring residents to enjoy being visitors in their very own hometown. Our partnership with Boyd County Tourism is working, the proof is in the numbers.”
Added Andrew Steele, Executive Director of Boyd County Tourism: “The growth in Boyd County has been so much fun to be a part of. Tourism has become a big driver for quality of life in our region and in turn has made us very competitive in our tri-state market. None of this growth would happen without the staff of our many attractions, hotels and restaurants that have worked day in and day out to show Kentucky hospitality to our visitors and residents.”
The year 2022 was record-breaking for tourism in the Commonwealth as a whole, reaching $12.9 billion in economic impact, and generating 91,668 jobs across the Commonwealth.
Visit www.visitboydcounty.com and/or www.visitaky.com for more information.