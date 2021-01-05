ASHLAND Don Neikirk announced the launch of the Members Choice Credit Union Scholarship Program.
“Your child’s future is important to us,” said the chairman of the credit union’s board. “In keeping the credit union value of ‘People Helping People,’ MCCU offers scholarships to local students who stand out in the classroom and stand up in their communities.”
MCCU offers graduating high school seniors enrolling into a two- or four-year college an opportunity to apply for one of a number of $1,000 scholarships.
The scholarship is open to Members Choice Credit Union members who are in good standing and are 2021 high school graduates with enrollment at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school, according to an MCCU press release. Students may apply for membership any time before March 26 to be eligible for the scholarship.
Scholarship winners will be announced in April 2021. Visit www.mccu.net/scholarship or call (606) 329-7876 to learn more or to obtain an application.
Membership is open to anyone in eastern Kentucky who lives, works, worships or attends school within the 33 counties: Bath, Boyd, Bracken, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Montgomery, Robertson, Rowan, Bell, Breathitt, Carter, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Wolfe counties. Membership is also available to the immediate family of current members.