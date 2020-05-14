Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, area high schools had to get creative when developing a graduation ceremony that would give each student a deserving celebration of their accomplishment while keeping them safe at the same time.
Each school chose a virtual ceremony and added its own twist to the proceedings. A few graduations started last week and several will conclude by this weekend.
Here is a rundown:
Ashland
The administration at Ashland decided to go with a virtual graduation on May 21. The process will involve each student securing a time slot between now and Saturday. Upon arrival, they are having their temperature taken and answering a few health questions before entering the gym with up to six of their family members, all wearing PPEs.
Principal Jamie Campbell has posted a link to the Google Doc form where one can reserve a time slot on his Facebook page.
Pictures are taken by a professional photographer, without the student’s face mask, and then the student is walking across the stage and given their diploma.
The event will be recorded and edited by My Town TV and will be broadcast on May 21.
Boyd County
Boyd County will proceed with a drive-through graduation ceremony on Saturday. Students should arrive by 1:45 (honor students by 1) wearing their cap and gown — only one vehicle per graduate and must include only family members. The cars will drive up Lions Lane where a magnetic sign displaying the graduate’s name will be placed on the passenger door then he or she is handed their diploma cover.
The valedictorian and salutatorian will lead the procession and the event will be livestreamed by My Town TV beginning at 1 p.m. Pre-recorded speeches by both students will be played and then students will be directed to the stage where, if they choose, they can walk across and have their name announced by Principal Tom Holbrook. They can have a picture taken by a professional photographer and given to them free of charge. One parent can exit the vehicle and have a picture taken with the graduate.
The parent and graduate will return to their vehicle and exit through the “U” and back down the hill. If the graduate chooses not to exit the vehicle, his or her name will be announced as they drive by the stage. If students wish to participate, a parade will commence once superintendent Bill Boblett has confirmed all the graduates and will start from Rt. 180 and U.S. 60 and end at Patriot RV.
The students may decorate their vehicles. A traditional graduation ceremony will be held at a later date once all restrictions have been lifted. In case of inclement weather, the drive-in ceremony will take place the following day, Sunday.
Russell
The school has decided on a virtual graduation and began the video portion of the process last week according to a Facebook post by principal Anna Chaffin. Each student and five family members met at the high school gym in their gap and gown. Chaffin and assistant principal Dave Caniff called their name and they walked across the stage and handed the graduate their diploma, if they elected to do so, and moved their tassel.
A professional photographer was on hand to take photos. The complete video will be available on the district website on May 30. The link will be uploaded by 6 p.m. that day.
Greenup County
Greenup County will also have a virtual graduation ceremony. The gym will be set up exactly as it is for graduation each year, according to superintendent Traysea Moresea. Each component of the traditional ceremony was recorded on May 8, including the pledge, musical performances and student speeches.
Through today, each graduating student and their families will walk across the stage and receive their diploma. The school is holding each ceremony in the evening to accommodate families and is encouraging a parent to personally give the diploma to their child. Morsesea said the administration feels this is a nice gesture and twist to offer families.
The event will be recorded, edited and will be streamed virtually on May 22 at 7 p.m. A professional photographer has been on hand to take pictures. On the evening of May 21, the school is organizing a senior parade where students will have the opportunity to see their friends and teachers. Details will be finalized soon.
East Carter
The senior class of 2020 will participate in a graduate parade and drive-through diploma presentation on Friday at East Carter High School, according to principal Kelly Moore.
The students who chose to participate will need to wear their cap and gown and are encouraged to decorate their cars. The parade will begin at the First Baptist Church parking lot at 5:30.
Each graduate, along with their parents, will be allowed just one car and administration requests the parents or guardians drive so the student can fully enjoy the experience.
Once the parade concludes, each car will drive up to the high school. Staff and police officers will help direct traffic around the back of the school in single line. Diplomas will be handed out to students one at a time in the circle drive. Only the student may exit the vehicle and pick up his or her diploma from the tables.
The cars will drive around to the front where a photographer can take family photos in front of the gym. If the student does not wish to have a picture taken, they can proceed down the hill.
The virtual graduation recognition will be uploaded to YouTube on Saturday at 1 p.m. Any senior that does not wish to participate in the ceremony can pick their diplomas up in front of the school on Saturday from 9-2 p.m.
West Carter
West Carter seniors will also participate in a parade through Olive Hill on Saturday, followed by a drive-though graduation at the high school. Students will wear a cap and gown and are encouraged to decorate their cars — only one graduate per car and can include immediate family members in the vehicles with them. The administration is asking for family members to drive so the student can enjoy the festivities.
All cars must first report to Olive Hill Elementary by 12:30. Teachers will organize the parade procession through town that will arrive at the middle school to begin the diploma presentation. Families will enter the high school through the gates on the football field end. Cars will proceed onto the football track and the student’s name will be announced as they circle the track.
Only the graduate will be allowed to exit the car and pick up their diplomas. The group will exit the track and drive around the back of the building and around the gym. A photographer will be set up to take picture of the student only with their diploma.
The presentation will be recorded and livestreamed on Facebook Live. The virtual graduation will still be uploaded to YouTube on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Any senior that does not wish to participate in the ceremony can pick up their diploma in front of the school on Friday from 9-2 p.m.
Raceland
The school has started senior graduation videos and will conclude their production, along with valedictorian and salutatorian speeches, in the next few days. Raceland posted senior signs in front of the school for the last two weeks. All students will receive flash drives with the graduation embedded in them and sweatshirts that celebrate the class of 2020, according to principal Tom Collins.
The virtual graduation will be ready on May 22 at 7. It will incorporate senior awards and scholarship awards.
Rowan County
Rowan County graduates will experience a drive-through ceremony on Saturday, “rain or shine,” according to an itinerary supplied by principal Brandy Carver.
Students will enter the ceremony by Viking Drive, the entrance by the fire department, and will be required to display the ticket they were issued in the window of the vehicle. No cars will be permitted to line up before 9:30 a.m. Graduates are encouraged to decorate their cars.
Vehicles will include immediate family members only and the administration asks that the student reside in the passenger seat. Cars will cut through the middle school parking and onto Stadium Drive. They will proceed along the road where teachers and staff will be practicing social distancing and giving the graduates their heartfelt goodbyes.
After entering the high school loop, staff members will promptly ask the student to exit their car and stand at a designated area to await their name being called and a photograph to be taken.
A complimentary photo and an option to purchase a picture package will be mailed to the graduate along with their diploma, cover and graduation program. The student is the only one who can exit the vehicle during the proceedings.
The ceremony will be livestreamed on YouTube. A link was given to students prior to Saturday’s events. It will be also be posted on the school’s website to enjoyed by family and friends.
Fairview
The school’s graduation ceremony will be finalized this week, according to superintendent Jackie-Risden Smith. She has developed a Senior Focus Committee so the students can have a voice in the final decision.
