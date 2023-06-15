CATLETTSBURG The trial of an Ashland man accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times and leaving her corpse in a front lawn in 2019 was set Thursday for January 2024.
Judge John Vincent said a court date needed to be set due to the "age on this case."
"There's been a number of opportunities to get this to trial and we need set a date," he said.
With a Jan. 24, 2024, trial date, Vincent said he knows that could bump into another murder case already set on the docket — John Tooson, who is accused in last year's double homicide in East Ashland.
Public Defender Whitney Davis, who was filling in for her boss Brian Hewlett, said she'll take the date to Hewlett and see what can be worked out.
Vincent set a pre-trial date for Nov. 2.