ASHLAND An Ashland man convicted of viewing, distributing and collecting a vast amount of child sexual abuse materials was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a federal judge earlier this week.
Adam F. Childers, 71, was convicted by a jury in January on a sole count of distributing depictions involving a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and two counts of possessing the obscene matter.
In addition to his 240-month sentence in federal prison, Childers is ordered to pay $114,500 to known victims depicted in the content.
U.S. prosecutors said Childers curated and organized his collection of child pornography, dating back to the 1970s with binders of printed materials before Childers migrated to online file-sharing networks.
Childers was ultimately caught in October 2020 when law enforcement software pinged Childers's IP address as a top 10 sharer of child pornography.
According to court documents, U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning recommended Childers's sentence be served at a federal institution in Lexington.
Whilst incarcerated, Childers must undergo a sex offender treatment program and participate in mental health programs.
Upon his release, at approximately 91 years old, Childers will receive five years of supervision.
