The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 20 more cases of COVID-19 in Friday’s release, which includes new cases from Tuesday-Friday.
A 62-year-old female is in hospital isolation. Eleven males, ranging from ages 3 to 50, and eight females, ages 11 to 46, also tested positive.
There have been 4,925 confirmed cases in Boyd County, including 3,159 recoveries and 75 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department listed two cases on its Friday report. A 47-year-old female and a 10-year-old female have tested positive, pushing the county’s tally to 3,725 — 3,621 have recovered and 59 Greenup County residents have died after having tested positive for COVID-19.
The Carter County Health Department announced one new cases on Friday, moving the county’s count to 2,264 — 2,206 have recovered. There have been 34 COVID-positive deaths in the county.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department reported two new cases on Thursday. It had not issued a release on Friday as of 5 p.m.