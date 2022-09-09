Two area organizations are vying for a grant that would give financial support for local concerts.
Ashland for Change and Visit AKY in Ashland and Grayson Gallery and Art Center in Grayson have been chosen for the public voting phase of a Levitt AMP Music Series grant. Voting would narrow the field to 20; the Levitt Foundation will choose the final 10 proposals for funding of the concerts.
Recipients of the grant would bring 10 free concerts per year from 2023 to 2025 to the area.
Thirty-six nonprofits nationwide qualified for the initial process of the grant.
Voting will begin at 1 p.m. Monday and will continue through 8 p.m. Sept. 21. Winners will be announced on Nov. 15.
The Levitt AMP Grant Awards aim to serve small to mid-sized towns with populations up to 250,000. Nonprofits would receive a total matching grant of $90,000 over three years (2023, 2024, and 2025 at $30,000/year) to produce their own Levitt AMP Music Series — an outdoor, free concert series featuring a diverse lineup of professional musicians that reimagines an underused public space to create an inclusive destination for people of all ages and backgrounds.
Ashland’s concerts would be at the Ashland Riverfront.
“We are beyond excited for the opportunity to bring free, culturally diverse music acts to Ashland,” Ashland For Change Public Relations Director Myrna Hill said. “We cannot do this without the support of our community, so we are urging everyone to vote for our city.”
In Grayson, concerts would be at Grayson Sports Park Amphitheater Stage.
“This will be an opportunity for those with whom the GGAC has worked over the past several years to help move the organization into the top 20 in the country by casting a vote using the keyword ‘grayson,’” Grayson Gallery director Dan Click said. “Several local partners have pledged matching funds and in-kind support for the project once the gallery receives enough votes to make it to the finals.”
To vote or learn more about the grant, visit levitt.org/vote.