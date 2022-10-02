GREENUP A former deputy clerk and a county commissioner are vying for Greenup County Clerk, an office that is empty following Pat Hieneman's retirement, which she announced in April.
Kim Fannin Mullins
A retired deputy clerk, Kim Fannin Mullins, 55, said being Greenup County Clerk would be a dream come true.
"This is what I've always wanted to do. I love the job and I love the public," the South Shore resident said.
After working in the office for 30 years, she retired in 2015. She was appointed to the election board in 2017, but stepped down from the position to run for office.
"I know (the job) inside and out. I kept up with current computer systems and how to do things," she said, adding retirement has been difficult because she said she's work-oriented. "It was hard for me not to do anything. That's why I went back to the election board."
Hieneman, who trained her in the clerk's office, also endorses Fannin Mullins.
"She instilled in me a lot I need to do and how to deal with situations in the office," she said.
Plans for change include extending office hours in an effort to be more accessible to the public and keeping online information up to date.
Fannin Mullins, whose husband is Steve, has a daughter, Ashley, and stepdaughter, Stephanie.
"I'm very hard-working and honest," she said. "I want to treat everybody as I want to be treated and I truly do that.
"The office under Pat has run smoothly, and I want to make it a good transition for everybody."
Andrew Imel
Thirty-year-old Andrew Imel of Greenup currently currently serves as Greenup County Commissioner for District 1. He said he's running for Greenup County Clerk because he's dedicated to the present and future of the area.
"I want to be a part of moving the county forward through serving our citizens in the role of county clerk," he said.
The funeral director and embalmer at Wright's Funeral Home said he believes the clerk's office runs very well, but he would work toward continuing improvements.
"I plan to increase technology, communication and accessibility," he said. "I will stay up to date with the latest technology, including electronic payments, update the website, communicate regularly on social media and implement a drop box for after-hours dropoffs."
He said he's open to any ideas and opinions from the public.
Imel and his wife, Madison Mantz Imel, have a 1-year-old son, Archer, and are expecting another boy.
Above all, he encourages all residents to vote.
"Every person matters and your voice matters," he said.
