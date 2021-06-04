The Carter County Health Department reported two more cases of COVID-19 on Friday, making the tally 2,273 involving county residents.
There have been 2,215 recoveries and 34 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department announced one new case of COVID-19 on Friday. Twenty-two more residents have recovered, according to the health department.
A 42-year-old male is in home isolation, pushing the county’s count to 3,741 — 3,643 have reached recovery and there have been 59 COVID-positive deaths involving Greenup County residents.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department reported the county’s 29th COVID-positive death on Thursday. It also listed three new cases, moving the tally to 1,449 — 1,414 have recovered.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department hasn’t issued a release since Monday.