It won’t be difficult to find a wide variety of music this weekend, as two festivals are scheduled in the area.
The second annual Grovefest Music and Arts Festival will be from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Paul Porter Park in Coal Grove.
Band scheduled to perform are: I Set my Friends on Fire, Scarlett O’Hara, Archers, Revision Revised, Aphasia, The Difference Between, Avanti, Ghostastic, Echobreak, Valley of Dismay, Parked, Beyond Veil, Kings Hollow, Solemnly Swear, I The Oracle, Duly, Pacific Skyline, Portrait of Betrayal, King of Nothing, Let Them Divide and Something Wicked.
Plenty of vendors will be on hand.
Last year, more than 600 attended.
For more information, visit GrovefestOhio.com or email charles@grovefestohio.com.
Across the river, Funktafest 6 gets underway at 10:30 a.m. in Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington.
Local acts ranging from funk to blues to DJ music genres will be represented at the rain-or-shine event.
The lineup will include Litz, CryptoWAVEradio, The M.F.B., Opposite Box, Brad Goodall, Beggars Clan, The Settlement, The Company Stores, Tom Batchelor Band, Heavy Hitters.
Artists at Large include Randy Gilkey, Al Cardwell With DJ and Silent Disco performances by Lancelott, charlie brown superstar, DJ Charlie Blac, DJ illSpin, Quortz, Tripster and DJ Correct.
Lawn chairs are allowed, but not coolers, alcohol, weapons, tens, umbrellas or outside food or drinks.
The Funktafest 6 After Party will be at The Loud in Huntington, with performances by Marbin, Dinosaur Burps with The Infidelphonics, FourChill, BERTH and Grown Ass Folks.
VIP passes are $75 and range to $20. Children 12 and younger are admitted free.
Tickets are available at funktafeset.com or eventbrite.com.