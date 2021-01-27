The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced two more COVID-positive deaths, pushing the tally to 55.
A 73-year-old male and a 77-year-old female have died after having tested positive for the coronavirus.
The health department reported 35 new cases of COVID-19. Twenty males, ranging from ages 6 to 69, and 15 females, ages 2 to 76, tested positive. Thirty-four are in home isolation. One case is connected to the Boyd County Detention Center.
Overall, there have been 4,102 COVID-19 cases in Boyd County, including 2,450 recoveries.
The Greenup County Health Department listed nine new cases on its report on Wednesday. The cases involve residents ranging from ages 5 to 85. There is one new case at Oakmont Manor (a resident).
There have been 3,070 positive cases in Greenup County, including 2,474 recoveries and 28 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department reported 14 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the count to 1,768 — 1,499 have recovered and 26 have died after having tested positive.