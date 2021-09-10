The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 232 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its Friday release, which includes cases from the past four days. There have been 499 new cases so far this month — an average of almost 50 a day.
A 65-year-old female and a 56-year-old male who resided in Boyd County have died after having tested positive, pushing the COVID-positive death toll to 88 in Boyd County.
There have been 6,893 total cases involving Boyd County residents, including at least 4,158 recoveries.
The newest cases involve patients ranging in age from 3 months to 84 years. Two females, ages 31 and 61, and a 66-year-old male are hospitalized.
Greenup County’s health department had not yet issued its weekly release as of 5 p.m. Friday.
The Carter County Health Department listed 29 new cases on Friday, including six fully vaccinated patients. There have been 49 COVID-positive deaths.
Over the past week, the health department reported 240 positive cases, including 40 fully vaccinated — none of those 40 are hospitalized.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department posted 61 new cases — six involve fully vaccinated patients. Two of the 61 are hospitalized. The age range of new cases is 1 to 81.
There have been 2,068 total cases involving Lawrence County residents, including 1,917 recoveries and 33 COVID-positive deaths.