ASHLAND Two local leaders in the arts community have completed an online course from the University of Kentucky, earning Master's degrees in arts administration.
Anne Stephens, Greenup County Extension agent for fine arts, and Matt Hammond, director of education at the Paramount Arts Center, will graduate in December from the program that attracts students from all over the country.
Stephens said she took longer than usual to complete the program because she took the option of taking one class at a time.
"I started the program in August of 2019 and took classes consecutively with no breaks," she said. "There are three sessions per year, all 15 weeks. Unlike other college programs, the Arts Admin summer session is the same length as spring and fall. I like this because you don’t feel that any of the semesters are hurried."
Hammond said he started the program in 2020.
"The courses were wonderful," he said. "They were interactive, but allowed me to keep a job in the arts as my primary career."
The goal of the program is to train and inspire responsible arts leaders, artists and entrepreneurs. The program was founded in 1987 and is part of a growing field for those interested in management of theaters, symphony halls, galleries, museums, community arts councils, orchestras, art centers and other institutions.
Some of the classes offered in the program are Financial Management for Arts Organizations; Management and Leadership in the Arts; Arts Administration Technologies; Marketing Research and Planning for Arts Organizations; and Principles of Fundraising.
No class required a presence on campus, but some used Zoom at times, giving students more personal interaction.
"I love it!" Stephens said. "My favorite part of online classes is that I can read the course material and assignments ahead of the due dates. This allows me to plan out what I need to do to meet my personal, work and school deadlines."
Hammond had similar classes.
Stephens said the theme of the course, "Make Art Happen," is exactly what her job in Greenup County entails.
"As a musician, I love to perform and hone my own skills as a musician. And, I equally love creating opportunities for other people to expand their own skills and put them into practice," she said, noting it's more challenging than it sounds. "Understanding how nonprofit arts organizations work alongside for-profit businesses gives me a new perspective of how to better position myself to help both economic drivers in my community work together."
Hammond said the course has opened his eyes to what is possible.
"(I've learned) how to truly inspire a community in the arts. It has been invaluable to me as an arts administrator," he said.
