ASHLAND Two high school students in the area are winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities.
Jacob B. Nancy of Greenup attends Russell High School. His probable career field is chemical engineering at the University of Louisville.
Angelo Matthew M. Pimienta of Prestonsburg attends the Gatton Academy of Mathematics. His probable career field is computer sciences at the University of Texas at Dallas.
These Merit Scholar designees join more than 2,600 other college-sponsored award
recipients who were announced in June.
This year, 155 colleges and universities are sponsoring more than 3,800 Merit Scholarship awards.