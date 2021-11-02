The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported two more COVID-positive deaths in Monday’s release, which consisted of cases from Saturday through Monday.
Two males, ages 58 and 61, have died after having tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 108 COVID-positive deaths involving Boyd County residents.
The health department announced 32 additional cases, including three hospitalizations — two females, 60 and 75, and a 52-year-old male are in hospital isolation. Twenty-nine others — ranging in age from 5 to 89 — are in respective home isolation.
There have been 8,290 cases in Boyd County.
The Greenup County Health Department listed 80 new cases from Oct. 23-29. Patients range in age from 8 months to 77 years.
There are three active cases (residents) at Oakmont Manor. The health department reported 25 new cases there a week ago. However, many of those were old and no longer active, according to the health department on Tuesday.
There have been 6,588 positive cases in Greenup County, including 6,253 recoveries and 83 COVID-positive deaths.
Carter County’s health department reported two new cases on Sunday and another seven on Monday.
There are 76 active cases, including five hospitalizations, involving Carter County patients. There have been 64 COVID-positive deaths in Carter County.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department reported 19 cases between Oct. 29 and Nov. 1. The patients’ ages ranged from 10 months to 77 years.
There have been 2,666 cases involving Lawrence County residents, including 2,579 recoveries and 40 COVID-positive deaths.