The Greenup County Health Department announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 in its Friday release, which includes a week’s worth of cases.
The patients range in age from 7 to 70.
There have been 3,791 positive cases in Greenup County, including 3,695 recoveries and 63 COVID-positive deaths. There are 31 active cases involving Greenup County residents, according to the health department.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department listed 11 additional cases, pushing the tally to 4,994 — 3,213 have recovered and 77 Boyd County residents have died after having tested positive for the coronavirus.
The most recent positive patients include six males, from ages 9 to 80, and five females, ages 28 to 52.
The Carter County Health Department reported zero new cases, leaving the count at 2,320.
There have been 1,456 cases in Lawrence County (Ky.), according to the health department.