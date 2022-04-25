The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 from April 16-22 in its latest report — that's an average of 2.7 a day.
The health department reported zero new COVID-positive deaths. There have been 156 overall involving Boyd County residents.
The health department has recorded just 77 cases this month, and 16,401 overall.
Carter County's health department listed 17 new cases from April 16-21. It hasn't posted an update on its Facebook page since April 21.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department announced two more cases from April 12-18. At that point, it had announced just four cases in April, contributing to a total of 4,663. There have been 71 COVID-positive deaths in Lawrence County.
The Greenup County Health Department has not posted a COVID-related update of late.