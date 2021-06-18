The Greenup County Health Department reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in its weekly release on Friday.
The cases are from Saturday, June 12, through Friday, June 18. They involve 10 males and nine females, ranging from ages 12 to 78.
There have been 3,772 cases involving Greenup County residents, including 3,680 recoveries and 63 COVID-positive deaths.
The Carter County Health Department announced two additional cases, pushing the county’s tally to 2,303 — 2,243 have recovered, and 34 have died after having tested positive.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department listed one new case on Thursday’s report, which consisted of three days. There have been 1,455 cases involving Lawrence County residents, including 1,420 recoveries and 30 COVID-positive deaths.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department will issue another release on Monday.