The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 19 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
One — an 81-year-old male — is in the hospital. The other 18 are in home isolation. Six females, ages 14, 19, 37, 91, 92 and 92, and 12 males, ages 18, 27, 28, 37, 46, 47, 54, 58, 68, 75, 76 and 92, tested positive.
There have been 2,760 cases in Boyd County, including 1,647 recoveries and 40 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department announced 17 new cases on Monday, pushing the county’s tally to 2,088 — 1,615 have recovered. There have been 24 COVID-positive deaths. Nine males, from ages 11 to 67, and eight females, ages 8 to 72, tested positive.