GREENUP Chase Michael Renn, 18, of Ironton, was arraigned on multiple sex crimes on Thursday in Greenup County Circuit Court.
Renn is charged with first-degree sodomy, first-degree rape and eight counts of sexual abuse against a child under the age of 12.
Renn was booked into Greenup County Detention Center Jan. 13.
On Thursday, Renn was appointed public defender Charles D. Oppenheimer, who entered a not-guilty plea on Renn's behalf.
Details in the case are scant, likely due to the age of the victim. Renn's relationship to the child is unknown.
Renn is due back in court on April 15 for a pre-trial conference.
If convicted by a jury, Renn could face a maximum of 50 years in prison for first-degree rape and sodomy, both class A felonies in Kentucky.
(606) 326-2652 |