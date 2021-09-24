MOREHEAD The Morehead Rotary Club finished the installment of a new mural outside of Pasquale’s after three years of planning.
The 18-panel mural features work from artists from the city from tattoo artists to art professors and hobbyists. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic extended the project past its expected timeline, former rotary club president Betty Cutts saw it through to the end.
“It’s been a real work. It’s been a long time and it took Betty a lot of work,” said Jan Bishop, the owner of Pasquale’s.
Cutts hoped that introducing more public art to the city would bring the community together and give more artists a chance to see their work on a larger scale.
“They love Rowan County. You can tell with the themes that are in this,” said Cutts. “Several submissions had the lake, and then several were of tobacco and tobacco barns.”
To pay for the mural projects in part, the rotary club will receive donations from WIVY 96.3 FM for hosting a Rotary Radio Day on Oct. 22 where club members will read advertisements on air.
Following this project, the Morehead Rotary Club will begin a new project where they will hold a contest for Rowan County students titled “Where I’m From.” One student from each grade level will be chosen to have their work painted and displayed on the St. Claire Home Health Building at the corner of Hargis Avenue and 2nd Street.
“I would like to see a lot more murals, but we’ll see. People come to Maysville because of the murals, and they go to Ironton because of the murals. Maybe this will be something that this town becomes known for, is art,” said Cutts.