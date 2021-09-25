The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 178 additional cases of COVID-19 on its Friday release, which includes cases from Sept. 21-24.
A 79-year-old female has died after having tested positive, bringing the COVID-positive death toll to 92 in Boyd County.
Two of the newly positive patients — a 31-year-old male and a 44-year-old female — are hospitalized.
Three of the new cases are in the Boyd County Detention Center.
The rest of the cases involve residents ranging in age from 28 days to 96 years.
There have been 7,541 confirmed cases in the county.
The Carter County Health Department listed 33 more cases on Friday. Six are fully vaccinated.
Over the past week, there have been 146 positive cases recorded in Carter County — 22 involve fully vaccinated patients. None of those 22 are hospitalized.
There have been 51 COVID-positive deaths involving Carter County residents.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department posted 39 cases from Sept. 21-23. It announced a COVID-positive death, bringing that tally to 37. There have been 2,209 total cases involving Lawrence County residents.
The Greenup County Health Department had not issued its weekly release as of 6 p.m. Friday.