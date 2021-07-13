The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 17 new cases of COVID-19 in its release on Monday, which consists of cases from Saturday through Monday.
Nine females, from ages 14 to 68, and eight males, ages 15 to 68, tested positive, pushing the case count to 5,061 in the county — 3,257 have recovered, according to the health department, and 77 Boyd County residents have died after having tested positive.
The Carter County Health Department reported five more cases, moving the tally to 2,399 — 2,295 have recovered, and there have been 34 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department listed 18 new cases on Friday. It will release another report this Friday.
The Lawrence County Health Department announced one more case on Tuesday, pushing the total to 1,465. A total of 1,431 have recovered, and there have been 30 COVID-positive deaths.