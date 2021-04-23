The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 17 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The report included the last four days’ worth of cases.
The cases involve 12 females, ranging from ages 5 to 79, four males, ages 3 to 55, and one connected to the Boyd County Detention Center.
There have been 4,744 COVID-19 cases involving Boyd County residents. A total of 3,039 have recovered, and 74 have died after having tested positive.
The Greenup County Health Department listed seven new cases, including five from Thursday and two from Friday. The county’s case tally stands at 3,609, including 3,463 recoveries and 58 COVID-positive deaths.
Carter County’s health department reported zero new cases on Friday. The county’s count is 2,211.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department, which reported nine new cases on Thursday, did not issue a release on Friday.