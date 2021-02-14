The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 17 more cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — 14 on Saturday and three on Sunday. All are in respective home isolation.
Six females, ranging from ages 16 to 60, and eight males, ages 12 to 72, were listed on Saturday’s report.
A 60-year-old female and two males, ages 36 and 51, were listed on Sunday’s report. There have been 4,441 total cases involving Boyd County residents, including 2,771 recoveries and 61 COVID-positive deaths.
Greenup County’s health department reported nine new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the tally to 3,287.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported two new cases on Saturday after announcing zero on Friday.
The Carter County Health Department has not issued a report since Friday because of the winter storm.