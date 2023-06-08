GREENUP A 16-year-old charged with murder was arraigned in Greenup County Circuit Court on Thursday.
While the juvenile, Penny Ann Nichols, of Greenup, was not present in court on Thursday, a formal arraignment was waived and a not guilty plea was entered on her behalf.
Nichols was indicted as an adult along with Isaiah Jacob Martin, 16, also of Greenup on May 11, following the killing of 49-year-old Theresa Martin in June 2022.
Per previous reports, Martin was allegedly shot, stabbed and beaten by her son, Isaiah.
Kentucky State Police previously said Nichols helped plot the murder and provided the gun.
Nichols is due back in court for a pre-trial conference on Aug 10.
