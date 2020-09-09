The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported a single-day-most 16 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The health department has announced 81 cases in just nine days this month.
A 91-year-old male has died a COVID-related death, according to the health department. He is the fifth Boyd County resident to have passed away after having tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Of the 16 new cases, one required hospital isolation — a 70-year-old male is hospitalized.
Five people ages 21 and under tested positive. A 21-year-old female, an 8-year-old male, a 17-year-old male, a 16-year-old male and an eight-month-old male are in that category. All are in respective home isolation.
Five more females, ages 29, 41, 24, 64 and 70, and five more males, ages 71, 33, 59, 75 and 46, are each in home isolation.
Boyd County’s case total stands at 327.