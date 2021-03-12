The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 16 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday — the cases have accumulated over the last few days as the health department is now issuing press releases on Monday and Friday.
The newest cases involve nine males, ranging from ages 5 to 86, and seven females, 15 to 56. There have been 4,596 total coronavirus cases in Boyd County, including 2,932 recoveries and 62 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department reported five additional cases, bringing the county’s count to 3,438 — 3,311 have recovered and 37 have died after having tested positive.
The most recent cases involve four males, ages 7, 18, 27 and 39, and a 28-year-old female.
Carter County’s health department listed two more cases on its Friday report. There have been 2,039 confirmed cases in the county, including 1,925 recoveries and 26 COVID-positive deaths.
The Lawrence County Health Department announced two new cases. They involve a 57-year-old male who is hospitalized for non-COVID reasons and a 27-year-old female who is isolating at home.
There have been 1,286 in the county that calls Louisa its seat.