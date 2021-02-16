The latest wave of winter storms has left in its wake a devastating number of power outages in the area.
According to Kentucky Power, there were 55,000 AEP customers (as of Tuesday evening) without power — 4,000 of those customers are from the original storm on Feb. 11.
A second storm hit Monday, bringing a mixture of ice, sleet and snow blanketing the entire Kentucky Power service territory.
In Boyd County, 16,500 AEP customers were without power as of Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The rest of the breakdown is as follows: Breathitt—1,500; Carter—7,100; Floyd—2,300; Greenup—1,400; Johnson—4,300; Knott—2,900; Lawrence—7,600; Leslie—2,800; Letcher—150; Lewis—100; Magoffin—2,300; Martin—1,200; Morgan—600; Perry—2,400; Pike—400; and Rowan—1,100.
Around 1,600 line employees, foresters and assessors are in place to restore service, according to AEP. Customers should prepare for a multi-day outage, according to the release.
“Today’s focus will be working on multiple transmission outages which is the backbone of our system,” AEP stated in its Tuesday release. “From there, crews will also focus on wrapping up restoration from the previous storm, clearing hazardous situations and restoring essential services such as hospitals and water systems and conducting damage assessment so repairs can begin. Roads are blocked by trees and very icy in some areas so travel conditions will hamper today’s efforts.”
Grayson Rural Electric, the power cooperative which serves Carter, Elliott, Greenup, Lawrence, Lewis and Rowan counties, showed 9,700 customers out of power at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Outages can be tracked on their website at outages.graysonrecc.com, with information that updates every two minutes.
The City of Grayson has reported widespread outages, prompting the Carter County Emergency Management to release a statement at around 10 p.m. Monday saying the city had lost power. The notification urged residents to bundle up until the damages could be repaired, and call 911 in the case of emergency.
Ashland City Manager Mike Graese said the city is working closely with AEP to address any issues regarding power to the city’s water pump. As of Tuesday afternoon, Graese said water has been good — no pipes have burst nor have any customers reported water losses.
More winter weather
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Greenup, Carter, Boyd and Lawrence from Wednesday evening through Friday morning.
Expected snow accumulation: around 4 inches. Ice accumulation: Light glaze.
It’ll come in two rounds. First is forecast to hit Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The second is forecast to occur Thursday night.
Temperatures won’t reach 30 degrees until Saturday, according to the forecast.
AEP warns to not go near any downed wires. Consider all wires live and dangerous even if you think they are phone or cable. Report hazardous situations immediately by call 1-800-572-1113 or 911.
Customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information for their account anytime at kentuckypower.com/outages or by downloading the Kentucky Power mobile app at kentuckypower.com/app.
The outage map is updated every 15 minutes. Restoration information is added when known. Click on "View Outage Map" to access the map on a computer, cell phone, or tablet.
Customers can report outages online, on their mobile device or to our Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113. Information also is posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook/com/KentuckyPower and on Twitter (@KentuckyPower).