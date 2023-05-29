IRONTON Hundreds lined the parade route in downtown Ironton on Memorial Day for the 155th annual Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade.
Kicking off around 10 a.m. Monday, the parade included 10 divisions of participants in the parade and hundreds of people lined along the streets of third, sixth and Quincy.
Tom Hayhurst, a veteran who served 21 years in the Marine Crops from Colorado, was joined with his wife and a close friend, he said, arriving at 9 a.m.
“We are here with a close friend of ours that lives here in Ironton,” Hayhurst said, “We had no idea about this parade being the oldest parade in the country. We had to be here."
“Patriotism of America is so well respected by the units, organization and the people in the parade. The people are fantastic and the parade is just fantastic,” he said. “Memorial day is a day to remember not just the service, because that's veterans day, but this one is about remembering the fallen -- the people that put out their time, energy, heart and life to helping other people."
Janet Stone, 87, from Ironton was sitting on her porch watching the parade pass by her house with a friend.
“I was in the parade when I was in school," Stone said, “I am just glad to be in a small town that still is patriotic and honors the veterans — it just means a lot to me.”
Stone said people were gathering on the streets as early as 8 a.m.
The parade is the longest continuously running parade in the nation with hundreds attending from around the area.
Jon Wickline, of Portsmouth, has been attending the parade for the last 10 years.
“I served in the Army in 1960 and 1962 and I was fortunate enough to get to come home. This is my way of honoring all the guys that didn't get to come home," Wickline said. “It makes me very proud that we do such honorable things here in Southern Ohio.”
Timothy Cooper and his wife and daughter watched the parade along Sixth Street.
“Being a military veteran, I just love to come here for the support ... and it is something that has become tradition for each Memorial Day,” he said.
For him, Memorial Day is a day “to remember the ones in uniform that did not get to come home and to honor those that served the country for our freedom.”
Marlena McCown of the Ironton City School District participated in the 22nd annual Ironton Classic Memorial Day 5k, finishing first in her age group and fourth in the women's division overall. The race began a little after 8 a.m. Monday morning.
McCown said, “Memorial Day brings towns together, brings families together, and it helps us remember.”