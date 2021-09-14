The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 150 more cases of COVID-19 involving Boyd County residents in its Monday release, which consisted of cases spanning three days.
The health department also reported another COVID-positive death, bringing the tally to 88. A 69-year-old male died after having tested positive.
Two females, ages 45 and 91, are hospitalized. The Boyd County Detention Center listed one new case. The other 147 new cases involved home-isolated patients ranging in age from 3 months to 90 years.
There have been 7,042 cases involving county residents, including at least 4,239 recoveries.
The Greenup County Health Department listed 284 new cases from Sept. 4-10, and it posted two additional COVID-positive deaths.
Of the 284 recent cases, 36 involve fully vaccinated patients. There were 605 active cases in the county as of Saturday.
The Carter County Health Department reported 41 new cases on Saturday, 25 more on Sunday and 19 additional on Monday. Of the 85 new cases, 28 involve patients who are under 18 years old. Of the 85, 15 are fully vaccinated.
There have been 233 cases involving Carter County residents over the past week — 41 are fully vaccinated, none of whom are hospitalized.
There have been 50 COVID-positive deaths involving Carter Countians.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department announced 38 new cases from Sept. 10-13 — six are fully vaccinated. One new patient is hospitalized.
There have been 2,106 cases in Lawrence County, including 1,998 recoveries and 35 COVID-positive deaths.