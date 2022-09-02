Three local men each logged 150 — 152, to be exact — miles on bicycle over a two-day period earlier this week.
But there was a Method(ist) to their madness.
Fellow Methodists Tim Burton, Ben Mollett and Darrell Stewart took a two-wheel trek from Rush to Nicholasville on Tuesday and Wednesday in honor of the 150-year anniversary of the Kentucky Methodist Children’s Home.
The trio, all in their 60s, raised awareness and funds for the home. The goal was initially $1,500. They pedaled past that with flying colors, collecting more than $4,500 as of Friday.
Burton and Mollett attend Grassland Community Church in Princess. Stewart’s church is Kilgore United Methodist in Rush.
Bish Runyan, a friend, and Marlene Stewart, Darrell’s wife, operated support vehicles along the route — providing the three with water, snacks and other necessities.
While the weather was beautiful on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning, Tuesday morning offered a bit of adversity. Severe thunderstorms produced a good deal of rain, but that didn’t stop them from cycling forward.
They navigated through some rough road and tricky situations at times, venturing to Sandy Hook and then West Liberty, then from Morgan County to Wolfe County. They rode 72 miles from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, stopping for a stay at the Red River Inn in Campton. On Wednesday morning, they boarded the bikes again at 9 and ended up in Nicholasville around 3. They arrived at the home at about 3:30 following a detour that added a couple of miles — for a total of 80 that day.
Burton said one highlight was crossing the Kentucky River on the Valley View Ferry.
Burton, 62, was the brainchild of the idea. At first, they were going to make the trip in April, but it was delayed for various reasons.
“Back in January, I learned with the Kentucky Methodist Children’s Home, 80% of the funding comes from gifts from the denomination,” Burton said. “I knew it would be a stretch, but I knew it would give me something to bite into. It gives us a certain level of fitness and promotes a good cause.”
When Burton mentioned it to Mollett, he couldn’t pass it up.
“He’s the kind of guy, he hardly ever says no,” Burton said. “He’s got a great attitude. When it gets really tough and hard, he kinda shrugs it off and moves forward.”
Burton and Mollett, 60, have cycled together for about 15-20 years. Their typical routes include Bear Creek and Route 3. They knew Stewart was a “strong rider,” according to Burton. Stewart is a member of ACE (Ashland Cycling Enthusiasts). So they looped him in, and he gladly agreed to participate.
Grassland Pastor Kyle Vanover “cast a vision” on the mission, said Burton, which helped skyrocket the fundraising for the home.
“About a month or so back, somebody gave a huge gift,” Burton said. “When that happened, I thought, if somebody else is also that serious about this, we’re going to do this with everything we’ve got.”
Liz James, of the Kentucky Methodist Children’s Home, lent her 100% support in the endeavor, too, this past spring.
“She got excited about it and kinda relit the fire for me,” Burton said.
During the most challenging portions of their trek, Burton said he could “feel the courage coming to me” through the power of prayer.
When they arrived on Wednesday afternoon, Burton’s wife, Bobbie, and daughter, Rachel, were among the 30-35 people there cheering and holding posters.
“We rode up there and felt like heroes,” Burton said. “It felt like it was a God thing and a good thing.”
Not quite as experienced as Stewart, Burton admitted, he and Mollett started training back in the spring with about 20-30 miles each session.
“We prepared ourselves well,” Mollett said. “It was really a good time.”
If interested in donating or more information, visit http://www.kyumh.com/donate/grassland-umc.cycling-fundraiser.
