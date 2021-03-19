The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 involving Boyd County residents in its Friday report, which encompasses four days.
One case is connected to the Boyd County Detention Center. The other 14 involve eight males, ranging from ages 18 to 73, and six females, ages 25 to 54. All 14 newly positive patients are isolating at home.
The health department is issuing just two releases a week at this point — on Monday and Friday.
There have been 4,617 cases in Boyd County, including 2,942 recoveries and 63 COVID-positive deaths.
The Greenup County Health Department listed just one more case of the coronavirus on Friday. A 41-year-old male has tested positive.
There have been 3,464 cases in Greenup County, including 3,359 recoveries and 37 COVID-positive deaths.
Carter County’s health department logged two new cases on Friday, pushing the count to 2,068 — 1,980 have recovered. Thirty-two Carter County residents have died after having tested positive.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department reported three new cases on Friday, moving the tally to 1,306 — 1,258 have recovered. The health department has listed 22 COVID-positive deaths.