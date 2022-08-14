Just about all of eastern Kentucky’s counties are considered COVID-red. Only 11 of the Commonwealth’s 120 counties are green, according to the KY COVID map.
Carter County’s health department reported 15 new cases on Thursday, a day after recording 29. Check out the Carter County Health Department Facebook page for updates.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department has not issued a COVID-related report on its Facebook page of late, but it did post the community map graphic and announced that Lawrence is still “red.”
The Greenup County and Boyd County health departments have not released any COVID numbers in months, but they’re still considered “red” as well.