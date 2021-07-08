CATLETTSBURG Following a Fourth of July weekend filled with hot dogs, hamburgers, fireworks and America, a Boyd County grand jury got to work Tuesday doing the business of finding probable cause for hard-time crimes.
With 15 names written on 14 indictments, the grand jury put the seal of approval to get these felony cases rolling into circuit court.
Burglaries, drug offenses and theft made up the bulk of the crimes charged by the grand jury, which is a panel of average, everyday citizens tasked with the responsibility of deciding if the commonwealth has the goods to initiate a prosecution.
Anyone named in the indictments should be presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were indicted by a Boyd County grand jury:
• Tabitha M. Moore, 38, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of driving on a suspended license.
• William J. Wilburn, 46, of no fixed address, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense simple possession of meth.
• Juanita Gaither, 44, address unknown, was indicted on two counts of first-offense trafficking in a second-degree drug and one count of first-offense simple possession of a third-degree drug.
• Aaron Pritchard, 26, address unknown, was indicted on a sole count of auto theft in excess of $500 in value.
• Shannon L. Johnson, 47, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on a sole count of second-degree burglary.
• Kenneth H. Beam, 53, of Ashland, and Jeffery Scott Ingram, 38, listed to addresses in South Point and Catlettsburg, were indicted as co-defendants on a sole count of theft between $500 and $10,000 in value.
Ingram was also indicted in a separate case on one count of first-offense simple possession of a first-degree drug, one count of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and two traffic violations.
• Jeffery S. Rowe, 29, of Flatwoods, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense simple possession of meth.
• Aaron T. McWhorter, 28, of Ashland was indicted on one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, one count of resisting arrest, one count of first-offense simple possession of meth, one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin, one count of receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value, one count of first-offense simple possession of a third-degree substance and one count of public intoxication.
• Justin K. Eldridge, 22, of Ashland, and Marissa B. Stamper-Jenkins, 23, of Catlettsburg, were indicted as co-defendants on a sole count of fraudulent use of a credit card between $500 and $10,000 in value.
• Thomas L. Eanes, 31, of Beckley, West Virginia, was indicted on one count of third-degree burglary, one count of public intoxication, one count of second-degree fleeing or evading on foot and one count of resisting arrest.
• Jeremiah R. Johnson, 39, of Greenup, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense simple possession of heroin.
• Matthew Christian, 34, of Russell, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin.
• Thomas Rankin, 60, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one count of simple possession of marijuana.
• Richard L. Boyd, 39, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of third-degree burglary.
