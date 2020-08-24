The Greenup County Health Department announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 over the past two days — nine on Sunday and six on Monday.
The ages of those 15 patients range from 23 months to 83 years. Eight are female. Seven are male. A 71-year-old female is hospitalized, but she isn’t in the hospital because of the novel coronavirus. The other 14 are each in home isolation.
There have been 183 positive cases in Greenup County.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported one additional case on Monday. A 24-year-old male is in home isolation. There have been 220 cases in Boyd, 190 of which have reached recovery.
The Carter County Health Department has reported 114 total cases, including 107 recoveries.