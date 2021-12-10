The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 149 new cases of COVID-19 from Dec. 7-10 in its Friday release.
Three newly positive patients — two males, ages 35 and 81, and an 85-year-old female — are hospitalized.
The age range of the 149 patients is 1 to 85.
There have been 9,188 total cases of COVID-19 involving Boyd County residents, including 116 COVID-positive deaths.
Carter County’s health department listed 19 additional cases on Thursday. There are 139 residents isolating at home at this time. Seven Carter Countians are hospitalized.
There have been 73 COVID-positive deaths in Carter County.
The Lawrence County Health Department has not issued a release since Monday. At the time, there had been 2,972 total cases in the county.
Greenup County’s health department will likely issue its next release this weekend.