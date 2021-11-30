The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 146 new cases of COVID-19 as well as three COVID-positive deaths from Nov. 23-29.
A 57-year-old female and two males, ages 69 and 91, died after having tested positive.
Of the newest cases, one patient — a 62-year-old male — is hospitalized.
The age range of the newly positive patients is 3 months to 80 years.
There have been 8,826 COVID-19 cases in all, including 542 in November, and 114 COVID-positive deaths involving Boyd County residents.
The Carter County Health Department announced 36 new cases on Tuesday — six involved fully vaccinated patients. There are 136 active cases in Carter County, including 133 in home isolation and three hospitalizations. There have been 70 COVID-positive deaths.
Over the past seven days, Carter County has reported 91 positive cases — 17 of them involve fully vaccinated patients. None of those are hospitalized.
The Lawrence County (Ky.) Health Department listed 86 new cases from Nov. 23-29. One is hospitalized. The age range of newly positive patients is 11 months to 88 years. There have been 2,849 cases involving Lawrence Countians, including 49 COVID-positive deaths.
Greenup County’s health department has not issued a release since Nov. 22.