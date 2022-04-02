ASHLAND The Ashland Area YMCA’s Building a Stronger Foundation in Education program is offering its latest adventure for young cooking enthusiasts in the area hosted by Rylan Prater on Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Y.
Prater is a 14-year-old eighth-grade student at Russell Middle School and has started his own little business called Iron Cross Confections. His genuine interest in baking began three years ago after watching the Kids Baking Championship on the Food Network. Then he began experimenting with baking during the spring quarantine of 2020.
For Christmas 2020, his mom, Marci, purchased him a subscription to Baketivity. This monthly subscription sends him a baking task of the month with all of the ingredients, and he is challenged to prepare a sweet treat for his family. He loves to watch lots of YouTube and TikTok videos to learn about the latest trends in making cakes, cookies and icing/frosting. In the summer of 2021, Prater was able to meet and bake with McKenzie Sandefer from Season 9 of the Kids Baking Championship.
“Baking with her allowed me to learn many tips and tricks and I am so thankful for her friendship,” Prater said. He has made birthday cakes, cupcakes and even pies, but his favorite sweet treats are his famous chocolate/peanut butter goodies.
Prater has multiple interests but readily admits gymnastics is his favorite thing to do. He is an accomplished Level 6 Gymnast with AMP Gymnastics in Huntington, and spends around 16 hours a week training. He is the reigning West Virginia state champion, and his main goal is to earn a college scholarship in gymnastics. But he admits the Olympics wouldn’t be a bad gig, either. That is the main reason for starting his Iron Cross Confections business to help cover meets, camps and travel costs.
His motto is “flipping for cooking” and he is quickly becoming a pro at both. Lots of math and reading skills are needed for early bakers such as measuring and reading the recipes. Every child attending will receive their own set of measuring spoons and cups, mixing bowls and recipe cards.
Twice a year, Prater conducts a fundraiser to help cover meets, camps, and travel costs. These two fundraisers consist of milk and white chocolate peanut butter, Easter eggs, and milk and white chocolate peanut butter balls and Christmas trees.
With the help of his parents, Prater sells his goodies to friends and family via social media and word of mouth. In September 2021, Prater lost his Nana Phyllis. Just recently, he was gifted her recipe cards and has started baking some of her favorite sweet treats. He is looking forward to teaching what he knows to other kids interested in baking.
As an added bonus, Prater will also put on a private exhibition of his floor exercise for participants and their parents at 11:30 in the gym.
To register your child for this class, contact the Ashland Y at (606) 324-6191 or call Norma Meek, Task Force Chair, at (606) 831-5707. Cost is $10 per student but scholarships are readily available. Register early as there is a capacity limit.