RUSSELL A local 14-year-old is already racking up college scholarships and impressive accolades by doing what he does best — math.
Miguel Pangan, an eighth-grader at Russell Middle School, walked away from a Mathcounts competition last weekend with a four-year scholarship to the University of Kentucky College of Engineering and Western Kentucky University and a cash prize.
Mathcounts, a math competition created and ran by engineers, is different from other academic-based competitions due to its cash prizes and scholarship opportunities for winning students, according to Russell Middle Coach John Vanhoose.
In comparison to academic team meets — Pangan said he’s participated in those since fifth grade — Mathcounts allows for more interaction and opportunities to learn and discuss the math problems he’s presented with.
“The problems are multi-step. A lot of people can do them if they put their time into it,” Pangan said, telling The Daily Independent he practices every available hour he can, every day of the week.
Pangan, who recently placed among the top 10 in the state of Kentucky in both regional and district Governor’s Cup contests, is clearly excelling in both Mathcounts and Governor’s Cup competitions, with more goals in his future.
Pangan credits his own dedication for his academic successes thus far, but gave a shoutout to his parents and Vanhoose.
“My parents have had a big impact and my coach. Both have helped push me to complete my goals,” Pangan said.
At just 14 he hasn’t quite decided between UK or WKU yet, but said both are contenders in his pursuit of higher education.
“I haven’t planned it at all out yet, but both (UK and WKU) are on my radar,” Pangan said.
With initial goals of becoming a doctor, through Mathcounts competitions, Pangan has turned his attention toward engineering, saying, “Originally I wanted to be a doctor, but the more I’ve been immersed in engineering, I want to look more into that.”
In next month’s state Governor’s Cup competition, Pangan says his only goal is to keep his name in the top 10 scorers in the state. “I want to go up on stage,” Pangan said, adding that in future Mathcounts competitions, recognition is something to strive for.
Pangan said he works the fastest on geometry-related problems and wants to work next on pre-calculus, a topic usually instructed at 11th grade and up.
“Just to look ahead,” Pangan said.