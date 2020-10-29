The Greenup County Health Department announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Eight females, ages 19, 27, 49, 35, 44, 48, 66, 47 and 11, and six males, ages 55, 5, 31, 12, 35 and 37, are in home isolation after having tested positive. Confirmed case count stands at 661 in Greenup County.
There have been 512 recoveries and 13 COVID-positive deaths, leaving the number of active cases at 136.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing the county’s tally to 739 — 517 have recovered, 24 have died after having tested positive and 198 patients are actively battling the virus.
Of the new cases, all are in home isolation. Seven females, ages 52, 23, 51, 57, 50, 55 and 68, and six males, ages 77, 26, 11, 26, 42 and 51, tested positive.
The Carter County Health Department listed 11 new cases on its Thursday report. There have been 379 cases in the county. Of them, 311 have reached recovery. Because the seven-day incident rate from Oct. 23-29 is 31.5 (per 100,000), Carter County is officially in the red zone.
Across the river, the Lawrence County, Ohio, Health Department reported 30 new cases on Thursday.