The Greenup County Health Department announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon, pushing the county’s tally to 630.
Eight females, ages 23, 35, 74, 67, 25, 16, 54 and 63, and six males, ages 29, 8, 66, 73, 30 and 40, are each in home isolation.
There is one new case at Morning Pointe. Overall, five residents and three employees have tested positive there.
There are 107 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Greenup County.
Carter County’s health department posted Saturday’s report on its Facebook page. It listed seven new positive cases, moving the total count to 340 — 272 have recovered. There are 63 active cases in the county.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 14 new cases on Saturday. It had not released a report as of late Sunday afternoon. The 14 new cases Saturday involved patients from ages 3 to 86.
There have been 681 positive tests in Boyd County, including 484 recoveries. There are 175 active cases in the county.